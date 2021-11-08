Merck Manuals Launches Medical Reference App within Microsoft Teams

Kenilworth, N.J, November 2021 – Merck Manuals, a comprehensive digital medical reference for healthcare professionals and consumers, announces that its professional content is now accessible within Microsoft Teams.

The free app, available on Microsoft AppSource and the Microsoft Teams app store, will allow users of Microsoft Teams to tap into a common source for authoritative medical information.

As professionals in health-related fields increasingly rely on communicating remotely, the ability to readily obtain reliable medical information is more valuable than ever. With the Merck Manuals app, users can easily search and cite entries about the diagnosis and treatment of hundreds of diseases.

Both the professional and consumer versions of the medical reference are available online at www.MerckManuals.com.

Sharing within Microsoft Teams

By enabling collaborators to seamlessly access and disseminate credible health information within the Microsoft Teams workflow, Merck Manuals serves as a tool for streamlining communication and knowledge-sharing during video calls, online meetings, and workspace chats. Users can add and share content from the app directly to a team conversation by clicking on the message extension located under the compose box inside of Microsoft Teams.

The Merck Manuals app for Microsoft Teams is available in English for customers in the U.S. and Canada.

“Working with Microsoft builds on our ongoing commitment to disseminate authoritative medical information through content-sharing arrangements with innovators in the technology sector,” said Melissa Adams, Director of Publishing for Merck Manuals. “We are continuously looking to build relationships with leading companies and other influential organizations that will expand the reach of our health information resources, which we make available to partners at no charge.”

Credible Medical Information for All

Merck published the original Merck Manual for doctors and pharmacists in 1899. The book for professionals is now in its 20th edition.

The first edition of The Merck Manual of Medical Information, developed specifically to address the need for understandable medical information among consumers, was introduced in 1997.

The online offering expands on the content in the books and is available as a public service to all at no cost.

There is no registration, and the user experience is not compromised by advertising or commercial messaging. More than 350 experts currently serve as contributors; all of the content is reviewed by an independent editorial board and regularly updated online.

About Merck

For 130 years, Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, has been inventing for life, bringing forward medicines and vaccines for many of the world’s most challenging diseases in pursuit of our mission to save and improve lives.