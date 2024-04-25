https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/ReutersMerck8-25-2023.jpg 800 1200 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-04-25 07:04:252024-04-25 07:54:38Merck raises 2024 profit forecast on strong sales of cancer drug Keytruda
Merck raises 2024 profit forecast on strong sales of cancer drug Keytruda
April 25 (Reuters) – Merck & Co (MRK.N) on Thursday raised its annual profit and revenue forecast on the back of strong sales for its blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda.
The New Jersey-based drugmaker said it expected earnings of $8.53 and $8.65 per share, up from its previous forecast of $8.44 to $8.59, and sales of $63.1-$64.3 billion for the year.
Merck’s new forecast includes a $0.26 per share charge for its $680 million acquisition of cancer drug developer Harpoon Therapeutics, which closed in the first quarter of 2024, the company said.