Merck raises 2024 profit forecast on strong sales of cancer drug Keytruda

Merck

Merck raises 2024 profit forecast on strong sales of cancer drug Keytruda

April 25 (Reuters) – Merck & Co (MRK.N) on Thursday raised its annual profit and revenue forecast on the back of strong sales for its blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda.
 
The New Jersey-based drugmaker said it expected earnings of $8.53 and $8.65 per share, up from its previous forecast of $8.44 to $8.59, and sales of $63.1-$64.3 billion for the year.
 
Merck’s new forecast includes a $0.26 per share charge for its $680 million acquisition of cancer drug developer Harpoon Therapeutics, which closed in the first quarter of 2024, the company said.
 

Shares of the company rose 1.6% in premarket trading.
 
The drugmaker in February forecast 2024 sales between $62.7 billion and $64.2 billion. Analysts, on average, estimate annual earnings per share of $8.56 and sales of $63.83 billion, according to LSEG data.
 
Merck reported first-quarter profit of $2.07 per share on an adjusted basis, compared with analysts estimates of $1.88 per share, according to LSEG data. Sales came in at $15.8 billion, rising 9% and beating average analyst predictions of $15.2 billion for the quarter.
 
Sales of Keytruda stood at $6.95 billion for the quarter, jumping 20% from the previous year and surpassing analysts’ average estimate of $6.66 billion.
 
