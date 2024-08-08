Merck stops testing combo drug for lung cancer

https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png 0 0 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-08-08 07:49:432024-08-08 09:30:53Merck stops testing combo drug for lung cancer
Aug 8 (Reuters) – Merck (MRK.N) said on Thursday it had discontinued a trial testing a combination immunotherapy treatment in patients with a type of lung cancer after an interim analysis showed the drug was unlikely to succeed.
The patients tested with a combination of its experimental drug, vibostolimab, with Keytruda experienced a higher rate of immune-related side effects, Merck said, adding that patients should stop ongoing treatment with the therapy.