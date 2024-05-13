Merck stops testing combo drug for skin cancer as more patients discontinue

Merck stops testing combo drug for skin cancer as more patients discontinue

May 13 (Reuters) – Merck (MRK.N), opens new tab said on Monday it had discontinued an experimental combination treatment testing a new type of immunotherapy in patients with a severe form of skin cancer after side effects led to high discontinuation.
 
This is the latest setback for the experimental drug, vibostolimab, and the related promising new class of immunotherapies called anti-TIGIT.
 
Merck was testing vibostolimab along with Keytruda, its top-selling cancer drug, in a late-stage study in patients with resected high-risk melanoma.
 

An analysis showed the trial will not achieve the main goal of statistically significant improvement in recurrence-free survival as more side effects led to several patients discontinuing the combination treatment versus those on Keytruda alone, Merck said.
 
The company will recommend patients receiving the combination treatment be offered the Keytruda monotherapy.
 
Vibostolimab works by selectively binding itself to TIGIT, a receptor on immune cells, to activate the immune system against cancer cells.
 

 
Read the full article on Reuters. 

/by
You might also like
MoneyBitterroot launches with $145M Series A to advance cardio-immuno therapies
research, microscopeBiospaceResearch Roundup: Gut Disorders Linked to Alzheimer’s, ASOs Target Cystic Fibrosis & More
Thermo Fisher, researcherThermo Fisher to buy diagnostics firm Binding Site for $2.6 billion
Jennifer Buffington Herzog, Vaniam GroupVaniam Group names Jennifer Buffington Herzog president
MerckMerck expands ADC footprint with $9.3B Kelun licensing deal
Bristol Myers SquibbBristol Myers Squibb and ConcertAI Advance Novel Oncology Accelerated Digital Clinical Trial Solution
GSK logoFirst RSV vaccines inch closer to the finish line
Eli LillyLilly drug slows Alzheimer’s by 60% for mildly impaired patients in trial
Could cancer vaccines be the next big breakthrough in immunotherapy?SanofiSanofi adds over €1 billion for biomanufacturing to €2.5 billion already...
PharmaLive