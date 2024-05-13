Merck stops testing combo drug for skin cancer as more patients discontinue

Merck stops testing combo drug for skin cancer as more patients discontinue

May 13 (Reuters) – Merck (MRK.N), opens new tab said on Monday it had discontinued an experimental combination treatment testing a new type of immunotherapy in patients with a severe form of skin cancer after side effects led to high discontinuation.

This is the latest setback for the experimental drug, vibostolimab, and the related promising new class of immunotherapies called anti-TIGIT.

Merck was testing vibostolimab along with Keytruda, its top-selling cancer drug, in a late-stage study in patients with resected high-risk melanoma.