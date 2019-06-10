Ad Header

Merck to buy Tilos Therapeutics for up to $773 million

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Monday, June 10th, 2019

 

(Reuters) – Drugmaker Merck & Co Inc said on Monday it agreed to buy privately held Tilos Therapeutics for up to $773 million, bolstering its pipeline of drugs to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

The deal includes an upfront payment and contingent milestone payments, the company said.

 

Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

 

Reuters source:

https://www.google.com/amp/s/mobile.reuters.com/article/amp/idUSKCN1TB19J

