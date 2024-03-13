https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/Merck-logo-2024.jpg 450 678 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-03-13 03:06:142024-03-13 09:35:14Merck to test single-dose regimen of HPV vaccine Gardasil 9
Merck to test single-dose regimen of HPV vaccine Gardasil 9
March 13 (Reuters) – Merck & Co (MRK.N) said on Wednesday it plans to conduct clinical trials testing its human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine Gardasil 9 to evaluate the efficacy and safety of a single-dose regimen compared to the approved three-dose regimen.
The company said it plans to conduct two separate trials testing Gardasil 9 in men and women 16-26 years old to examine whether a single dose of the vaccine provides comparable long-term protection when compared with the approved three-dose regimen.