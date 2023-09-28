Merck’s blood vessel disorder therapy receives US FDA’s priority review

Sept 28 (Reuters) – Merck (MRK.N) said on Thursday the U.S. health regulator will review its experimental therapy to treat a type of progressive blood vessel disorder on a priority basis.

The drugmaker had gained rights to the therapy, sotatercept, through its $11.5 billion acquisition of Acceleron Pharma in 2021.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has set March 26, 2024 as a target action date for the review, Merck said.

If approved, the therapy will help the U.S. drugmaker diversify its revenue stream as its blockbuster cancer immunotherapy, Keytruda, moves towards loss of market exclusivity in 2028.

Merck’s application is based on data from a late-stage study in which sotatercept, combined with a background therapy, helped patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to walk about 40.8 meters more in six minutes.