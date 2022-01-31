Merck’s COVID pill is last choice for U.S. patients, global use varies

(Reuters) – Merck & Co’s (MRK.N) new antiviral pill, once touted as a potential game changer for treating COVID-19, is the last choice among four available options for at-risk patients given its relatively low efficacy and potential safety issues, U.S. doctors, healthcare systems and pharmacies told Reuters.

A rival oral treatment from Pfizer Inc (PFE.N), Paxlovid, is in high demand, followed by an intravenous antibody therapy made by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) and Vir Biotechnology (VIR.O).

With supplies of those products tight, doctors facing a surge of cases caused by the Omicron variant are also turning to Gilead Sciences Inc’s (GILD.O) remdesivir, an antiviral that needs to be given as three daily infusions to help high-risk COVID patients avoid hospitalization.

When Merck and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics announced initial data late last year showing their drug, molnupiravir, halved the risk of hospitalization, it was hailed as a potential breakthrough, the first COVID treatment that could be taken at home.

Enthusiasm for the drug waned some when full data showed about 30% efficacy. That was further eroded when Paxlovid was shown to cut hospitalization risk by 90%. GSK’s sotrovimab and Gilead’s remdesivir – sold as Veklury – cut hospitalization risk by 85% and 87%, respectively.

So far, 265,000 courses of Paxlovid and 1.1 million courses of molnupiravir have been distributed, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) data show. That early data also shows hundreds of thousands of courses of Merck’s drug sitting on the shelves of pharmacies and hospitals around the country.

“The Merck product is only 30% effective so we’re not dispensing it,” said Jim Mangia, president of St. John’s Well Child and Family Center, a network of public health centers in South and Central Los Angeles.

He said the center has stockpiled 200 molnupiravir courses received from the federal government, and is requesting new deliveries only of Paxlovid, which it has been prescribing.

Reuters talked to over a dozen healthcare providers in more than half a dozen countries, most of whom said they are prescribing molnupiravir on a limited basis and primarily if more effective options cannot be used or are not available.

Asked about molnupiravir’s last-choice status among U.S. doctors, Merck said demand will strengthen as more real-world and clinical trial data emerges.

“There is a lot of education that will need to be done over the next few weeks and months to get people up to speed,” said Eliav Barr, head of global medical affairs at Merck.

The Merck and Pfizer regimens – both taken for five days early after onset of symptoms – were heralded as an important advance, allowing at-home treatment instead of cumbersome intravenous therapies given in infusion centers or hospitals.

Dozens of generic drugmakers are lined up to produce Merck’s drug for low-income countries, but future demand is unclear.

Sales of molnupiravir, under the brand name Lagevrio, are expected to top $5 billion this year, while Pfizer’s Paxlovid is expected to rake in nearly $23 billion, according to Wall Street estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

‘CAN’T GIVE MOLNUPIRAVIR AWAY’

The U.S. government, which has spent around $2.2 billion on molnupiravir and $5.3 billion on Paxlovid, has offered about 85% of the supplies to states and sent the remaining 15% directly to community-based health centers.