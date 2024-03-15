https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Merck-says-study-shows-COVID-19-drug-causes-quick-reduction-in-virus-3-6-21.jpeg 131 200 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-03-15 07:35:122024-03-15 09:53:34Merck’s Keytruda combo succeeds in late-stage trial for cervical cancer treatment
Merck’s Keytruda combo succeeds in late-stage trial for cervical cancer treatment
March 15 (Reuters) – Merck (MRK.N) said on Friday its blockbuster immunotherapy Keytruda, in combination with chemoradiotherapy, met the main goal of improving overall survival for newly diagnosed patients with a form of cervical cancer in a late-stage study.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration had in January approved the expanded use of the combination to treat patients who have advanced cervical cancer and had not previously received surgery, radiation or systemic therapy.