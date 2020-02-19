Michelle Petroff Promoted to Lead Fingerpaint’s Conshohocken, Pa., Office

A member of the senior management team, Petroff was one of the health and wellness agency’s first employees.

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. – Fingerpaint, a full-service health and wellness marketing agency with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, Arizona, New Jersey, and California, has announced that Michelle Petroff was promoted to lead the Conshohocken, Pa., office.

Petroff, who has been with Fingerpaint for 10 years, was most recently head of strategy and account service in the Conshohocken office. Prior to that, she was head of account service and operations.

“I am excited to continue leading the agency’s growth and expertise in response to client and industry needs,” said Petroff. “I am confident that we can meet and exceed expectations because of the amazingly talented people I am surrounded by and whom we continue to attract at Fingerpaint.”

A member of the senior management team, Petroff was one of Fingerpaint’s first employees and, along with Fingerpaint partner Andy Pyfer, spearheaded the creation of the agency’s Conshohocken office. Petroff was instrumental in growing it from two people to nearly 80 in just five years. The Conshohocken office is projected to reach $25 million in revenue this year.

Petroff has been recognized for her leadership and strategy roles, including being named to MM&M Hall of Femme’s Women to Watch, receiving the PM360 ELITE Award, serving as a board member on the Medical Advertising Hall of Fame, and being named a PharmaVOICE 100 Marketer. Petroff has extensive experience leading accounts ranging from a top-10 pharmaceutical company blockbuster product to small, private-equity companies preparing to launch their first products.

“Michelle is a brilliant thinker and leader who is a natural problem-solver and always delivers for our clients,” said Pyfer. “This promotion was a natural next step for her. During her time here, she has taken on more and more responsibilities and has helped turn Fingerpaint into what it is today.”

Fingerpaint’s founder, Ed Mitzen, has worked with Petroff since she was a college student at Penn State University and interned at one of his first companies. She went on to work for his former agency, Palio, as an account director before working in brand marketing on the client side. Shortly after Mitzen founded Fingerpaint, he knew he wanted Petroff back on his team.

“Michelle’s success is a prime example of Fingerpaint’s culture and how a career can flourish when you check egos and titles at the door,” said Mitzen. “She is an empathetic leader who excels at developing deep relationships with clients and fellow Fingerpainters.”

