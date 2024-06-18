Michigan will pay farmers to help investigate bird flu outbreaks

By P.j. Huffstutter and Leah Douglas
 
CHICAGO, June 18 (Reuters) – Michigan will offer dairy operations with bird flu up to $28,000 to work with federal and state government agencies to investigate how the virus got onto their operations, Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Director Tim Boring said on Tuesday.
 
Federal and state officials are researching several aspects of how bird flu spreads, including the possibility of respiratory spread among animals and prior infection of farm workers, in an attempt to curb further infection among animals and humans.
 
The virus has been reported in 102 dairy herds across 12 states since late March, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Three dairy farm workers have also contracted the virus.
 
Michigan’s agriculture department will provide the grant money to up to 20 farms from its emergency response funds, Boring said. The goal is to help with losses associated with sick animals and to cover the costs of farmers and their staff working with scientists, he added.
 
