Michigan will pay farmers to help investigate bird flu outbreaks

By P.j. Huffstutter and Leah Douglas

CHICAGO, June 18 (Reuters) – Michigan will offer dairy operations with bird flu up to $28,000 to work with federal and state government agencies to investigate how the virus got onto their operations, Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Director Tim Boring said on Tuesday. Federal and state officials are researching several aspects of how bird flu spreads, including the possibility of respiratory spread among animals and prior infection of farm workers , in an attempt to curb further infection among animals and humans.