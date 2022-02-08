MICROMASS ADDS HACHEM HOSENBUX AS NEW DIRECTOR OF BEHAVIORAL DESIGN

Experienced creative and UX director to champion new Human Dynamics approach.

CARY, NC (February 8, 2022) – MicroMass, a leading full-service health communications agency and part of Ashfield Health, is proud to welcome Hachem Hosenbux as Director of Behavioral Design. In this new role, Hosenbux will establish the agency’s behavioral design team, focusing on a user-centered design approach that combines content and user experience, with compelling creative. He will build on the MicroMass heritage of behavioral science and partner with the agency’s behavioral science, creative, and strategy teams to strengthen the Human Dynamics approach to marketing.

Hosenbux has more than 11 years of experience in pharmaceutical marketing. Before joining MicroMass, Hosenbux served as UX Director at Intouch Solutions. While at Intouch, Hachem was instrumental in creating the UX department and developing user-centered design within the creative and experience teams while driving growth for the full-service agency. He oversaw the AbbVie portfolio and significantly improved the patient support program for an iOS/Android app for the immunology franchise.

“Hachem brings a wealth of experience and talent to MicroMass,” said Executive Creative Director, Noah Lowenthal. “Our team is extremely excited for Hachem to amplify our existing content design and user experience capabilities under a behavioral design umbrella.”

In this new role, Hosenbux will report to Lowenthal and serve on the creative leadership team. With a passion for making an authentic and personal connection to the user, he will connect the new Human Dynamics positioning for the agency to the custom experiences the agency is building for our clients.

“It was immediately obvious that behavioral science is very much part of the DNA and identity of MicroMass,” said Hosenbux. “It’s very exciting to think about how my UX experience and skillset can complement and build on the MicroMass Human Dynamics foundation.”

MicroMass launched Human Dynamics in June of 2021. This game-changing approach is designed to help pharmaceutical brands connect with patients and create a better experience. Human Dynamics is more than a powerful tool. It is a way of thinking which drives creative that connects with people and delivers more impactful solutions.

“What cinched my decision to join the agency is the team,” said Hosenbux. “There’s a lot of positivity and excitement around the company and our future.”

Hosenbux will lead the behavioral design team while working remotely from the Chicago area. MicroMass, a full-service agency based in North Carolina has created a flexible “work from anywhere” policy to attract and maintain the best and the brightest team members to produce award-winning experiences for our clients and the patients they serve.

MicroMass has been delivering healthcare provider and patient experiences using a proprietary behavior-change approach for almost 30 years. MicroMass, an Ashfield Health company, is part of UDG Healthcare.

About MicroMass

The MicroMass approach is fundamentally different. We focus on multi-faceted human dynamics to create patient experiences that build relationships and change behavior. We don’t just talk about what motivates people. We use our deep understanding of behavioral science to create more impactful patient solutions. That’s how we change lives for the better. For more information about MicroMass, visit micromass.com.

About Ashfield Health

With more than 1,500 team members, Ashfield Health (part of UDG Healthcare) is a global health communications network ready to take on the challenges of today and tomorrow. Ashfield Health services span big pharma, emerging pharma and biotech, animal health, consumer health, and healthcare delivery. For more information about Ashfield Health, or to learn more about its specialized agencies, visit ashfieldhealth.com.

For more information, please contact Chad Benditz, Manager of Marketing and Promotional Content at 919.917.3325 or [email protected].