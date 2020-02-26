MicroMass Hires Rosanne Johnson as Executive VP

Experienced executive to broaden agency’s AOR capabilities.

CARY, NC (February 26, 2020) – MicroMass Communications, Inc, a leading full-service pharmaceutical marketing agency, is proud to announce and welcome Rosanne Johnson as Executive Vice President. In her role, Johnson will be responsible for continuing to optimize the agency’s relationship with existing clients, develop new business opportunities, and create customized strategic solutions.

Johnson has more than 15 years of leadership in pharmaceutical, digital, and relationship marketing. Before joining MicroMass, Johnson served as executive director at VMLY&R, a New-York-based global brand and customer experience agency that is part of the WPP network. It was there that Johnson served on the leadership team and was responsible for client organization. In her role, Johnson ensured the delivery of excellence for existing clients and developed new business opportunities, including a focus on partnerships with WPP integrated teams.

“Rosanne brings a wealth of leadership and experience to our team,” said Alyson Connor, MicroMass President. “We are excited for Rosanne to lead by example and help our agency continue to reach new heights.”

Johnson joins a talented MicroMass team that partners with our clients to chart a path toward better outcomes and ultimately change lives for the better.

“MicroMass is a healthcare agency that creates modern communications driven by an unmatched expertise in behavioral science,” said Johnson. “The agency embraces a collaborative spirit and uses enhanced insights to drive innovative and impactful patient experiences. MicroMass’ combination of expertise, approach, and talented staff offers something truly unique in the industry.”

Johnson will serve on MicroMass’ executive team. She joins Alyson Connor (President), Phil Stein (CEO), Rob Peters (EVP, Strategy), and John Hamilton (EVP, Business Development).

About MicroMass Communications, Inc

MicroMass is a full-service agency that delivers healthcare provider and patient experiences using a proprietary behavior-change approach that combines behavioral science, creative and purposeful use of technology. MicroMass is part of the Ashfield Healthcare Communications division of UDG Healthcare, LLC.