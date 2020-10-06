MICROMASS LAUNCHES INTERSECT PODCAST



The podcast showcases the creative capabilities and behavioral expertise of MicroMass.

Intersect tells stories of behavioral science in action. It’s about solving common pharma challenges and is designed for anyone in the business of healthcare who’s committed to providing treatments and experiences that improve patient health.

Each episode focuses on one person facing healthcare-related challenges. The MicroMass team talks with this person as they share their experiences. Then a team of specialists work at the intersection of behavioral science, creativity, and technology to build a more ideal, personalized experience.

“With every episode, our team embraces a collaborative spirit and uses enhanced insights to drive innovation and deliver impactful patient experiences,” says Rob Peters, EVP Strategy at MicroMass. “Intersect demonstrates how health behavior intersects with treatment, and how our expertise might intersect with the business goals of pharma or life science companies.”

Each Intersect story is a fully produced narrative in short chapters that features immersive audio and original music. We bring in a different team of behavioral and creative specialists for each story. The listener can follow the thought process of the MicroMass team as they help the patient build skills to help themselves.

“The heroes of these stories face chronic illness, communication breakdowns, social stigma, cultural barriers, and other obstacles to health and treatment,” says Johnny Knight, Intersect producer and senior behavioral copywriter at MicroMass. “Our team helps them overcome challenges and establish a renewed commitment to their health and wellbeing. It’s a must-listen for anyone who works in the business of healthcare and appreciates a good story.”

Currently, there are 3 episodes of Intersect available. New stories (with multiple episodes for each story) are scheduled to be released about every 6 weeks.

The Intersect podcast series is available on most syndication networks including iTunes, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, and TuneIn.

Listen to the Intersect Podcast.

About MicroMass Communications, Inc

MicroMass is a full-service agency that delivers healthcare provider and patient experiences using a proprietary behavior-change approach that combines behavioral science, creative, and purposeful use of technology. MicroMass is part of the Ashfield Healthcare Communications division of UDG Healthcare, LLC.

For more information, please contact Chad Benditz, Manager of Marketing and Promotional Content at 919.917.3325 or [email protected].