MICROMASS UNVEILS HUMAN DYNAMICS



— Behavioral Science Powerhouse Introduces Innovative Way to Connect People to Brands



CARY, NC (June 16, 2021) – MicroMass, a leading full-service health communications agency has unveiled Human Dynamics, which is a game-changing approach to help pharmaceutical brands connect with patients and create a better experience.

Human Dynamics represents an evolution of what it means to connect a brand to its core audience: the patients themselves. It is a multidisciplinary approach grounded in MicroMass’ deep understanding of behavioral science and includes sharp strategic insights, cutting-edge creative, advanced data capture and analysis, ingrained innovation, and a passion to drive action.

“At MicroMass, we see people, not just patients,” said Rosanne Johnson, President of MicroMass. “We don’t see just their disease or their demographics, but the human inside. Our aim is to understand them, inspire them, change behavior, and reach them where we can make the most impact.”

The launch of Human Dynamics is coming at just the right time for both MicroMass and the industry. “People are demanding more,” said Johnson. “This includes more personalized content, better experiences, and the latest technology. Human Dynamics helps us continue to connect patients with pharma brands in ways that make it matter.”

Human Dynamics is more than a powerful tool. It is a way of thinking which drives creative that connects with people and delivers more impactful solutions.

“Patients crave to be heard, understood, and valued,” said Rob Peters, EVP, Strategy at MicroMass. “What they want is often hidden behind statistics, labels, or numbers. Human Dynamics drives our understanding of what people need and how those needs evolve. It allows us to create experiences—not just content or tactics—that are meaningful and impactful.”

Human Dynamics is being used with clients to create experiences that connect with people and make a difference. Human Dynamics strengthens the MicroMass approach to be the agency partner of choice, aligning the evolving needs of the patient with the brand.

MicroMass has been delivering healthcare provider and patient experiences using a proprietary behavior-change approach for almost 30 years. MicroMass, an Ashfield Health company, is part of UDG Healthcare, plc. At MicroMass, our business is better health. We create inspiring, life-changing solutions to achieve new realities for our clients. We make it matter.

About MicroMass

The MicroMass approach is fundamentally different. We focus on multi-faceted human dynamics to create patient experiences that build relationships and change behavior. We don’t just talk about what motivates people. We use our deep understanding of behavioral science to create more impactful patient solutions. That’s how we change lives for the better. For more information about MicroMass, visit micromass.com.



About Ashfield Health

With more than 1,500 team members, Ashfield Health (part of UDG Healthcare plc) is a global health communications network ready to take on the challenges of today and tomorrow. Ashfield Health services span big pharma, emerging pharma and biotech, animal health, consumer health, and healthcare delivery. For more information about Ashfield Health, or to learn more about its specialized agencies, visit ashfieldhealth.com.

For more information, please contact Chad Benditz, Manager of Marketing and Promotional Content at 919.917.3325 or [email protected].