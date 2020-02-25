Migraine Market: Biopharma Companies Working Toward Treatments

For those who suffer from migraines, relief can be difficult to come by due to the number of symptoms involved, let alone the pain associated with the issue. However, over the past few years, there have been a number of new medications approved for to treat the disorder. And, there are more to come.

There are multiple companies developing assets to treat migraines and numerous products currently on the market, including Allergan’s Botox, which is widely used to treat migraine. Recently, Eli Lilly’s Revow (lasmiditan) was approved for the acute treatment of migraines. In December, Allergan won approval for Ubrelvy (ubrogepant) tablets for the acute treatment of migraine. Ubrelvy is the first drug in the class of oral calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonists approved for the acute treatment of migraine. Teva also has Ajovy as a migraine treatment.

Migraine is one of the most common neurological disorders characterized by episodic headache, as well as other associated manifestations, such as nausea, vomiting, phonophobia, which is a fear of loud noises, and/or photophobia, light sensitivity. It is estimated that 12% to 14% of all people, more than a billion worldwide, are affected by migraine headache. BioSpace takes a look at some of the investigational products that could, one day, provide relief for migraine sufferers.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical — Connecticut-based Biohaven Pharmaceutical is likely to file for approval of its CGRP vazegepant for the treatment of acute migraine this year following positive Phase II/III data announced in December. Vazegepant is a CGRP receptor antagonist delivered in an intranasal formulation. In the Phase II/III trial released in December, the 10 and 20 mg doses of Vazegepant proved to be statistically superior to placebo on the co-primary endpoints of pain freedom and freedom from most bothersome symptoms of photophobia, phonophobia and nausea at two hours following a single dose. In addition to vazegepant, Biohaven is also hoping its other migraine treatment rimegepant will receive approval. In July 2019, the company announced positive Phase III data in migraine. The trial hit its co-primary endpoints of pain freedom and freedom from the symptom that bothers the patient the most at two hours after receiving the drug. The two Biohaven drugs are in a new class of drugs called gepants. Gepants’ method of action targets the receptors for the CGRP protein, which is associated with migraine. Gepants ease the pain and other symptoms by blocking the CGRP pathway. Calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) is a popular target for the treatment of migraine and chronic headaches and multiple companies have focused their attention on developing these kinds of treatments.