Missouri reports its first case of Omicron COVID-19

, , ,

Missouri reports its first case of Omicron COVID-19

December 3, 2021; 5:15 PM EST

(Reuters) – Missouri has detected its first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in a resident of St. Louis who had recently traveled domestically, according to the state health department.

FILE PHOTO: The word “COVID-19” is reflected in a drop on a syringe needle in this illustration taken November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

The U.S. state is currently waiting for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to confirm the case, Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services said in a statement on Friday.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

 

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/missouri-reports-its-first-case-omicron-covid-19-2021-12-03

/by