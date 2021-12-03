Missouri reports its first case of Omicron COVID-19

(Reuters) – Missouri has detected its first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in a resident of St. Louis who had recently traveled domestically, according to the state health department.

The U.S. state is currently waiting for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to confirm the case, Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services said in a statement on Friday.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/missouri-reports-its-first-case-omicron-covid-19-2021-12-03