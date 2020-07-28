MJH Life Sciences™ Hosts Virology Experts for “COVID-19: Race for a Vaccine” Live Webinar

CRANBURY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MJH Life Sciences™ today announced it will host “COVID-19: Race for a Vaccine,” a free, live, one-hour webinar, Thursday, July 30, at 6 p.m. EDT.

Investigators and scientists around the globe are racing the clock to develop a vaccine against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. With a handful of candidates entering phase 3 trials, huge investments from governments for the first 100 million doses, case counts continuously ticking upward and policymakers working to untangle the logistical knots of distribution, the race for a COVID-19 vaccine is one of the most urgent public health challenges in modern history.

This panel discussion will feature the top minds in infectious diseases, virology and vaccinology, who will give participants a breakdown of the top vaccine candidates and the latest information on clinical trials. They will also discuss how to combat logistical challenges associated with rolling out a vaccine in the middle of a global pandemic.

Expert panelists include Gregory A. Poland, M.D., director, vaccine research group, Mayo Clinic; Walter A. Orenstein, M.D.,professor and associate director, Emory Vaccine Center; and Angela Rasmussen, Ph.D., virologist, Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health.

“With new data from clinical trials about a COVID-19 vaccine being released every day, more concerns and more questions have been raised, especially by clinicians,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™. “As the pandemic continues to surge, our mission to improve quality of life through health care communications, education and research has become more relevant and urgent than ever. Our teams are working hard and fast to ensure that the medical community has access to critical, timely insights to allay the confusion that exists within the medical and public community.”

During the webinar, the panelists will provide insight on the following:

An overview of the top vaccine candidates — how they each work, their differences, and status of the clinical trials.

Timelines for rollout.

Implementation hurdles including vaccine hesitancy, distribution challenges and prioritization of recipients.

