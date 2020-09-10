MJH Life Sciences™ Launches COVID-19 Coalition

CRANBURY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MJH Life Sciences™, the privately owned health care media company, is pleased to officially announce the MJH Life Sciences™ COVID-19 Coalition, an exciting new partnership with top health care thought leaders across a variety of medical disciplines.

The COVID-19 Coalition will equip providers with the resources they need to enhance patient outcomes as they navigate through the coronavirus pandemic.

The Coalition will comprise of a group of nationally recognized experts who will serve as an advisory panel. The Coalition will generate and share the most accurate, up-to-the-minute information on the pandemic’s ever-evolving impact on health care professionals and the patients they treat in the form of live webinars, white papers, infographics, and more.

“There is still much confusion among health care providers as they navigate patient care during the pandemic,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™. “This is why we’ve assembled some of the brightest and most prominent thought leaders in health care to provide the latest and best guidance and direction. The COVID-19 Coalition series builds off MJH’s recent successes with two previous COVID-focused webinars, “COVID-19: A Race for a Vaccine” and “COVID-19: Debating the Road Back to School”

Initial members of the MJH Life Sciences™ COVID-19 Coalition advisory panel are:

Margaret Liu, M.D., CEO, PAX Therapeutics; foreign adjunct professor, Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm; adjunct full professor, University of California, San Francisco.

CEO, PAX Therapeutics; foreign adjunct professor, Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm; adjunct full professor, University of California, San Francisco. Jason M. Pogue, Pharm.D., BCPS, BCIDP, clinical professor, department of clinical pharmacy, University of Michigan College of Pharmacy; infectious diseases clinical pharmacist, Michigan Medicine.

clinical professor, department of clinical pharmacy, University of Michigan College of Pharmacy; infectious diseases clinical pharmacist, Michigan Medicine. Saskia Popescu, Ph.D., MPH, MA, CIC, infectious disease epidemiologist and infection preventionist, adjunct professor, department of epidemiology and biostatistics, Mel & Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health, University of Arizona.

infectious disease epidemiologist and infection preventionist, adjunct professor, department of epidemiology and biostatistics, Mel & Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health, University of Arizona. Angela Rasmussen, Ph.D. , associate research scientist, Center for Infection and Immunity, Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health.

, associate research scientist, Center for Infection and Immunity, Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health. Paul E.Sax, M.D., clinical director, division of infectious diseases, Brigham and Women’s Hospital; professor of medicine, Harvard Medical School.

clinical director, division of infectious diseases, Brigham and Women’s Hospital; professor of medicine, Harvard Medical School. Tina Q. Tan, M.D., FAAP, FIDSA, FPIDS, professor of pediatrics, Feinberg School of Medicine, Northwestern University; pediatric infectious diseases attending; medical director, International Patient Services Program; codirector, Pediatric Travel Medicine Clinic; director, International Adoptee Clinic at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago.

To kick off the partnership, the MJH Life Sciences™ COVID-19 Coalition will host its inaugural event, “Battling Dual Threats: Flu and COVID-19 Converge,” a free, live, one-hour webinar on Tuesday, Sept. 15, at 6 p.m. EDT. To register, click here.

To learn more about the MJH Life Sciences™ COVID-19 Coalition, click here.

About MJH Life Sciences™

MJH Life Sciences™ is the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels, providing health care professionals with the information and resources they need to optimize patient outcomes. MJH Life Sciences™ combines the reach and influence of its powerful portfolio of digital and print product lines, live events, educational programs and market research with the customization capabilities of a boutique firm. Clients include world-leading pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostic and biotech companies. For more information, please visit https://www.mjhlifesciences.com/.