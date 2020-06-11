MJH Life Sciences™ Launches Medical World News®

CRANBURY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MJH Life Sciences™ has officially launched Medical World News®, a first-of-its-kind 24-hour news program. Content for the program pulls from across all brands within the MJH portfolio, offering insights on the latest news in health care.

“Now more than ever, health care professionals need access to new and emerging information as it happens. With the growth we’ve seen in the consumption of video content across our platforms, we decided now was the best time to launch our own news network,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™. “A 24-hour news platform for HCPs, by HCPs, is a revolutionary concept within our industry, which makes this launch all the more exciting. Through Medical World News®, our audiences can digest content in the medium most appealing to them while offering our advertisers a new platform to engage their audience.”

Medical World News® offers easy viewing access across all MJH Life Sciences™ brand sites. News segments provide clinicians with breaking health care news, live updates and opinions on what it all means in day-to-day practice. The channel taps leading experts to answer tough questions and offers cross-specialty feedback for multidisciplinary approaches to treatments and guidelines.

“Launching a news channel is a unique opportunity to provide clinicians with the perspectives of specialists across the health care spectrum, not just within their own area of expertise,” said Silas Inman, senior vice president of content for MJH Life Sciences™. “Symptoms of various disease states often cross specialty barriers—never has that been more apparent than as we’ve seen with COVID-19. Having that extra insight can make a world of difference to a patient.”

