MMC announces senior hires and executive leadership appointments

Artfully disruptive communications agency, MMC, today announced a series of new hires and executive promotions to support the growth and evolution of the agency.

“2023 was a banner year for MMC,” shared agency CEO Olga Fleming. “We artfully disrupted everything we touched, including our own brand. We exceeded all business goals, announced new partnerships with disruptive partners, and made significant investments in our people. In 2024 and beyond, we are focused on cultivating a place where people, companies, and brands can thrive to their fullest potential. With these executive appointments and promotions, we are steadfast in our commitment to exceed the loftiest workplace and business expectations, ushering in an era of unparalleled excellence.”

Christine Meberg, Chief Strategy Officer

We are excited to announce that Christine Meberg has joined MMC as Chief Strategy Officer. Throughout the advertising and communications industries, Meberg is known as a triple threat of creativity, strategic counsel, and flawless execution. With her roots in PR, she uses earned-first strategies to successfully lead cross functional teams of creative, advertising, social, digital, earned-media, and healthcare strategists to develop impactful, award-winning communications programs that engage audiences, incite behavior change, and generate media attention.

A PM360 ELITE PR Guru, Christine has an enviable track record. Prior to joining MMC, she was Ogilvy Health PR’s Head of Strategy & Planning. Reporting to Olga Fleming, Christine will be responsible for driving strategic growth for MMC and our healthcare clients.

“I’m thrilled to become part of MMC, a true powerhouse in healthcare communications,” said Meberg. “With four decades of trailblazing expertise, MMC has consistently shattered barriers, kindled curiosity, and transformed insightful ideas into golden opportunities. I’m eager to contribute my strategic acumen to MMC, igniting bold conversations and driving impactful results.”

John McInerney, Executive Director, Global Digital Health

John McInerney brings two decades of traditional and digital marketing experience with clients across various industries, including Healthcare, CPG, Retail, and Entertainment, to MMC’s digital team. Throughout his career, John has worked with healthcare clients such as Novartis, Sanofi, BMS, and Regeneron, as well as consumer brands including The Home Depot, Mountain Dew, Showtime, McDonalds, ESPN, PepsiCo, and Mondelez International. His expertise lies in unlocking the power of collaborative efforts across cross-functional teams to craft truly integrated multi-channel campaigns. John joins MMC from Spectrum Science where he led and contributed to social, influencer, and paid media work across the agency’s portfolio of clients.

Chris Polakowski, Executive Director, Global Operations

As MMC’s newest addition to the Global Operations team, Chris is responsible for the transformation element of our transformative growth goals in 2024 and beyond. With a background in FP&A, reporting, and financial operations, Chris has worked for some of the world’s most influential and competitive companies including Edelman, WPP, and Amazon. Reporting to MMC’s Chief Financial Officer, Patrick Russo, Chris is leading the Project Management specialty and creating scalable and smart processes that combine human-first values with the agency’s aspirations for seamless client delivery excellence.

Christie Sithiphone, Vice President, Inclusion & Engagement

MMC has appointed Christie Sithiphone as VP of Inclusion & Engagement to lead efforts encompassing DE&I, learning & development, and employee engagement. Drawing from her experience as Global Director, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at Omnicom PR Group, where she worked to advance systemic equity across 24 agencies and its leaders, Christie joined us in late Q4 2023 and is reporting to Jennifer Schwerin, Chief People Officer. Christie is responsible for all things employee engagement, including MMC’s U Matter Day and DE&I Cultural Celebrations Committee.

In addition to these four new hires, MMC has internally promoted three executives.

Courtney Walker has been promoted to Chief Growth Officer of MMC. Reporting to Olga Fleming, Courtney’s primary mission is to establish a robust foundation for healthcare and consumer companies and brands that are ready to take bold strides in engaging their audiences and reshaping their categories. She will retain her responsibilities as Managing Director of RXMOSAIC, an MMC company focused on breakthrough healthcare communications.

“At MMC, we are dedicated to crafting communications that seamlessly blend earned media, digital strategies, and artfully disruptive creativity. This distinctive approach sets us apart in an industry often content with just maintaining the status quo. My mission is to harness the potential of this fusion, with a vision of fostering enhanced human happiness, competitiveness, and overall success,” said Walker.

James Ferber and Sara Baker have been elevated to the positions of Chief Creative Officer and Managing Director, U.S. & Global Media, respectively. Ferber and Baker will report to CEO Olga Fleming.

Ferber shared, “We wield our creativity with intent, challenging conventions with purposefully disruptive ideas that not only ignite conversation but also drive both markets and minds forward.” Baker emphasized, “As pioneers in audience first earned media, driven by a deep understanding of culture and data, we’re not simply keeping pace with communications trends – we’re shaping them.”

Together, this dynamic team is set to disrupt and revolutionize the communications landscape in the U.S. and beyond, much like Marina Maher did throughout the last 40 years.

ABOUT MMC

Hello! We’re MMC — The Original Earned-First Creative Agency. We don’t look like your normal agency… because we’re anything but.

For over 40 years, we’ve shattered sales records and glass ceilings. Launched breakthroughs. Broken barriers. We’ve taken flight since our founding in 1983 as the first agency focused on marketing to women, and we continue rewriting the rules of communications for all audiences by being Artfully Disruptive.

Our practice areas — Consumer, Healthcare, & Corporate — are centered around a world-class creative offering.

We upend the status quo – be it a mindset or a market – with ideas that make our clients the center of conversation, and make the world wonder “how did no one ever think of that before?” That’s why our client roster includes some of the world’s biggest names, plus a cornucopia of determined challengers ready to take on the world.

Headquartered in New York City, MMC has offices in Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Austin.

To learn more, please visit: HelloMMC.com. MMC is a part of the Omnicom Public Relations Group.

