Moderna chief commercial officer steps down

,
Moderna

Moderna chief commercial officer steps down

Dec 12 (Reuters) – U.S. drugmaker Moderna (MRNA.O) said on Tuesday Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Arpa Garay has stepped down more than a year after she took on the role.

Effective Dec. 8, Garay is no longer the CCO, but she will remain as an employee through June 2024, Moderna said.

CEO Stephane Bancel will be responsible for sales and marketing in 2024 and will work directly with the commercial team, the company said.

The company forecast $4 billion in revenue next year from sales of its COVID and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)vaccines. It expects to launch the RSV vaccine in 2024.

Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Source: Reuters

/by
You might also like
Pfizer BioNTech booster Canada authorizes Pfizer's Omicron retooled booster
Canada approves Moderna's COVID vaccine for children aged 6 months and older
US FDA approves first RSV vaccine from GSK
Takeda axes Turnstone's cancer drug as U.S. revenue surges
FDA approves Pfizer’s RSV vaccine for older adults
Grifols Grifols lifts 2023 margin outlook as revenue rises
vaccine, needle 5 cancer vaccines to watch in 2024
Moderna U.S. FDA staff says Moderna COVID vaccine effective and safe for children