Moderna completes enrollment in large COVID-19 vaccine study

(Reuters) – Moderna Inc said on Thursday it had completed the enrollment of 30,000 participants in a late-stage study testing its experimental coronavirus vaccine, with over a third of the participants from communities of color.

Over 25,650 participants have so far received their second shot of the vaccine candidate, mRNA-1273, the company said. (bit.ly/2IOmy6U)

Moderna said its study includes more than 11,000 participants from minority communities, including 6,000 Hispanic or Latin-American participants and more than 3,000 Black or African-American participants.

The company said it would evaluate the study’s risks and benefits before submitting an emergency-use application for the vaccine to the U.S. health regulator.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration requires at least two months of safety data after a full vaccination regime to review applications for emergency use authorization of an experimental vaccine.

Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Ramakrishnan M. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-moderna/moderna-completes-enrollment-in-large-covid-19-vaccine-study-idUSKBN27721B