Moderna completes filing process for full approval of COVID-19 vaccine

(Reuters) – Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) has completed the real-time review process needed for a full approval for its COVID-19 vaccine in people aged 18 years and above, the company said on Wednesday.

The news comes within days of U.S. regulators granting full approval to Pfizer Inc (PFE.N)/BioNTech SE’s (22UAy.DE) COVID-19 vaccine, developed with the same mRNA technology as Moderna’s.

Messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines prompt the human body to make a protein that is part of the pathogen, triggering an immune response.

U.S. health officials expect full approval for COVID-19 vaccines will help win over vaccine skeptics and prompt more state and local governments, as well as private employers, to impose vaccine mandates.