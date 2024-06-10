https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/COVID-19-vaccine-makers-start-work-on-Omicron-tailored-shots-Reuters-11-29-21.jpg 503 960 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-06-10 06:36:382024-06-10 09:08:30Moderna COVID/flu combo vaccine superior to separate shots in trial
Moderna COVID/flu combo vaccine superior to separate shots in trial
June 10 (Reuters) – Moderna (MRNA.O) said on Monday its combination vaccine to protect against both COVID-19 and influenza generated a stronger immune response in adults aged 50 and over when compared to separate shots against the viruses in a late-stage trial.
In the study, the combination using messenger RNA technology generated greater antibodies than currently marketed traditional flu vaccines and Moderna’s Spikevax mRNA COVID shot, the company said.