Moderna COVID/flu combo vaccine superior to separate shots in trial

Moderna

Moderna COVID/flu combo vaccine superior to separate shots in trial

June 10 (Reuters) – Moderna (MRNA.O) said on Monday its combination vaccine to protect against both COVID-19 and influenza generated a stronger immune response in adults aged 50 and over when compared to separate shots against the viruses in a late-stage trial.
 
In the study, the combination using messenger RNA technology generated greater antibodies than currently marketed traditional flu vaccines and Moderna’s Spikevax mRNA COVID shot, the company said.
 

The vaccine, called mRNA-1083, elicited a higher immune response against two A strains and one B strain of the flu in older adults when compared with widely used flu shots from GSK (GSK.L) and Sanofi (SASY.PA), according to the company.
 
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in March recommended drugmakers target those three strains, called H1N1, H3N2, and B/Victoria, when developing their seasonal flu vaccines for 2024.

 

The latest data was collected from two arms of a larger study that involved around 8,000 people – one tested the combination against GSK’s Fluarix in adults aged 50 to 64 and another against Sanofi’s Fluzone HD in people 65 and older. Fluzone is a high-dose vaccine for older people.
 
Moderna President Stephen Hoge said the drugmaker hopes to launch the combination shot for the autumn respiratory disease season in 2025. “If not 2025, then 2026,” he said.

 

/by
You might also like
measles vaccineUS CDC urges measles vaccinations amid rising cases
U.S. CDC backs Moderna’s COVID vaccine for teens, older children
U.S. FDA will decide on redesigned COVID vaccines by early July
U.S. FDA advisers overwhelmingly back Moderna COVID vaccine for ages 6-17
ModernaModerna to supply 12 million doses of Omicron-targeted COVID shot to Canada
Moderna, COVID-19 vaccineWhite House sees decision on Moderna COVID shot for kids under 5 in next few weeks
FDAFDA Authorizes Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech Bivalent COVID-19 Vaccines for Use as a Booster Dose
ReutersOmicron sub-variants BA.4, BA.5 make up more than 50% of U.S. COVID cases – CDC
Added health benefits of Wegovy, Zepbound could attract more men, doctors s...AbbottUS FDA clears Abbott’s continuous glucose monitors for over-the-counter...
PharmaLive