Moderna exec: ‘eager’ to collaborate with China on supplying COVID vaccines

TOKYO, Sept 21 (Reuters) – Moderna Inc. (MRNA.O) Chief Medical Officer Paul Burton said on Wednesday the company is “eager” to collaborate with China on supplying its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines to the country.

The comments follow those of Moderna chief executive Stephane Bancel, who last week in Tokyo said the company has held talks with the Chinese government about supplying vaccines but no decision has yet been made. read more