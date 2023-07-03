https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/ReutersModerna10-1-2022.jpg 800 1200 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2023-07-03 02:35:262023-07-03 09:42:21Moderna files for European authorization of updated COVID vaccine
Moderna files for European authorization of updated COVID vaccine
July 3 (Reuters) – U.S. biotech firm Moderna (MRNA.O) said on Monday it had submitted a regulatory application to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) seeking authorization for its updated COVID-19 vaccine to target the XBB.1.5 sub-variant.
Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich
Source: Reuters