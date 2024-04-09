Moderna jumps as personalized cancer vaccine shows benefit in early study

April 9 (Reuters) – Moderna (MRNA.O) shares rose 8% in morning trade on Tuesday after the company’s individualized cancer vaccine developed with Merck (MRK.N) showed positive response in an early-stage trial in patients with a type of head and neck cancer.

The vaccine is designed to train the immune system to recognize and attack specific mutations in cancer cells.

“The data continue to validate the individualized therapy platform and suggests it could potentially work in indications outside melanoma,” Jefferies analyst Michael Yee said in a note.