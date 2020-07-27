Moderna Launches Phase III COVID-19 Vaccine Trial with $472 Million More in BARDA Funding

Modern announced yesterday that it had expanded its contract with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) for its mRNA-1273 COVID-19 vaccine. BARDA had earlier awarded the company up to $483 million. They added another $472 million in support of late stage development including the expanded Phase III trial, which also launched today.

After discussions with BARDA and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Moderna chose to run a significantly larger Phase III clinical trial of the vaccine. BARDA is expanding their support of the mRNA-1273 clinical program, including of the 30,000 participant Phase III trial in the U.S. The total grant is now $955 million.

Operation Warp Speed, the Department of Health and Human Services’ and the Department of Defense’s program to deliver 300 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine by early 2021, has been investing heavily in promising vaccine programs. On July 22, they invested $1.95 billion in the Pfizer and BioNTech program.

Stéphane Bancel, Moderna’s chief executive officer, stated, “We thank BARDA for this continued commitment to mRNA-1273, our vaccine candidate against COVID-19. Encouraged by the Phase I data, we believe that our mRNA vaccine may aid in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and preventing future outbreaks.”