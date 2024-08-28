Moderna lays foundations for growth, but can it turn strategy into execution?

U.S. respiratory vaccine manufacturers face challenges on multiple fronts heading into the 2024–2025 season. COVID-19 vaccine sales are falling, companies are expecting soft demand for flu vaccines and the potentially fast-growing respiratory syncytial virus space is contending with recommendations that are tipped to constrain growth. Against that backdrop, Moderna is trying to establish itself in these markets.

Moderna’s Spikevax vaccine was a cornerstone of the public health response to COVID-19 but sales dropped as the crisis eased, forcing the biotech to work to establish new growth drivers. The company has approval for an RSV vaccine and the FDA last week signed off on its updated mRNA COVID-19 vaccine—as well as Pfizer-BioNTech’s Comirnaty—to protect against currently circulating variants in the U.S. Moderna also has positive Phase III data on a flu-COVID combination vaccine, while Pfizer/BioNTech was hit with a late-stage setback earlier this month that could allow the biotech to widen its lead, with a combo vaccine eliciting superior immune responses against the coronavirus and three influenza strains.

Moderna is “the clear lead for potential approval of a combo flu/COVID mRNA vaccine,” William Blair analyst Myles Minter wrote in an investor note earlier this month, adding that this “will be an important factor in determining the quality of the 2026 breakeven guidance that has recently come under increased investor scrutiny given materially lowered 2024 product revenue guidance.”

As part of its second-quarter earnings report earlier this month, Moderna lowered its 2024 revenue guidance from an estimated $4 billion to a range of between $3 billion and $3.5 billion due to weak demand for its COVID vaccine.

Jefferies analyst Michael Yee in a note to investors said the guidance “was worse than expected” and raised the issue of management’s credibility. “The key disappointment is for the second year in a row, we see a big guidance cut despite consistent high management confidence at each year and investor frustration with guidance credibility combined w/consistent bullishness e.g. on COVID and other vaccine areas which once again did not play out,” Lee wrote.

In flu, Moderna will be entering a no-growth market dominated by well-established incumbents. Sanofi is forecasting a low single-digit decline in flu vaccine sales this year because it expects “softer vaccination rates,” CFO François-Xavier Roger said on a Q2 earnings call in July.

The number of flu vaccine doses distributed in the U.S. peaked at 194.4 million in the pandemic-era 2020 to 2021 respiratory disease season. By the 2023–2024 season, the figure had slipped to 157.7 million. The number of doses is down on the pre-pandemic period, despite more people in 2023 than 2019 saying vaccines are the best way to prevent flu-related hospitalizations and deaths. Last year’s survey found 31% of people do not trust vaccines.

