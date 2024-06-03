Moderna-Merck skin cancer vaccine shows survival benefit in long-term follow-up

June 3 (Reuters) – Moderna (MRNA.O) and partner Merck & Co (MRK.N) said on Monday their cancer vaccine in combination with blockbuster cancer therapy Keytruda improved survival and showed durable efficacy in a mid-stage study in patients with a deadly form of skin cancer.

Detailed data on Monday from the 157-patient trial showed that after two and a half years, melanoma patients that had received the cancer vaccine combination showed an overall survival rate of 96%, compared with 90.2% with Keytruda alone.