Moderna Partners with Catalent to Deepen COVID-19 Manufacturing Capabilities

With Moderna on the precipice of launching its Phase III trial of 30,000 people for its COVID-19 vaccine, mRNA-1273, it is ramping up manufacturing capabilities. The company announced it had partnered with Catalent, which specializes in advanced delivery and manufacturing solutions for drugs. In May, Moderna signed a 10-year strategic collaboration for larger-scale manufacturing of the vaccine with Switzerland’s Lonza.

As part of the latest deal, Catalent will provide vial filling and packaging capacity in addition to more staffing needed for around-the-clock manufacturing at Catalent’s site in Bloomington, Indiana. It has plans for an initial 100 million doses for the U.S. market beginning in the third quarter of this year. They are also in talks to handle fill-finish for continued production of hundreds of millions of additional doses.

In addition, Catalent will provide clinical supply services from its site in Philadelphia, which includes packaging and labeling, as well as storage and distribution in support of the Phase III trial.

“We appreciate this collaboration with Catalent and the flexibility of their team to deliver critical fill-finish capacity for mRNA-1273 at unprecedented speed,” said Juan Andres, Moderna’s chief technical operations and quality officer. “It has been wonderful to see both teams working together to support the common good.”