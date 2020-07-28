Moderna pitches virus vaccine at around $50-$60 per course: FT

(Reuters) – Moderna Inc is planning to price its coronavirus vaccine at $50 to $60 per course — higher than other vaccine makers have agreed to charge governments, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

The price would apply to the United States and other high-income countries, according to the report. on.ft.com/334eV4g

Moderna was not immediately available for comment.

 

Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

