Moderna pitches virus vaccine at around $50-$60 per course: FT

(Reuters) – Moderna Inc is planning to price its coronavirus vaccine at $50 to $60 per course — higher than other vaccine makers have agreed to charge governments, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
The price would apply to the United States and other high-income countries, according to the report. on.ft.com/334eV4g
Moderna was not immediately available for comment.
