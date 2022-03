Moderna raises full-year COVID vaccine sales forecast to $21 billion

(Reuters) – Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) on Thursday raised its full-year forecast for sales of its COVID-19 vaccine to roughly $21 billion from $19 billion.

The company in February forecast sales of $19 billion from its signed contracts, and option for $3 billion in additional purchases.

Moderna on Thursday forecast additional purchases of roughly $500 million.

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/moderna-raises-full-year-covid-vaccine-sales-forecast-21-billion-2022-03-24