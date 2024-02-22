Moderna reports surprise profit, sets out road map for RSV vaccine

Feb 22 (Reuters) – Moderna (MRNA.O) on Thursday reported a surprise fourth-quarter profit, helped by cost cutting and some deferred payments, and the vaccine maker set out a commercial roadmap for its experimental respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) shot.

Shares of the company jumped 8% to $94.68 in premarket trading. They, however, are well below the record high of $497.49 hit during the peak of the COVID pandemic in 2021.

Moderna posted a profit of $217 million, or 55 cents a share, for the quarter. Analysts had expected a loss of 97 cents a share, according to LSEG data.

Moderna Chief Financial Officer James Mock in an interview said the company beat its own forecast because of unexpected deferred revenue of $600 million and cost savings of around $300 million created by the company’s effort to adjust its manufacturing output last year.

“Our resizing was mostly completed at the end of the third quarter, but there is still plenty of work to do to drive additional productivity,” he said.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based drugmaker reported fourth quarter sales of $2.8 billion from its COVID-19 vaccine, its only commercial product, which was down 43% from 2022 but in line with analysts’ expectations. Moderna recorded $6.8 billion in sales from its COVID vaccine in 2023, down from $18.4 billion in 2022 but slightly above Wall Street estimates of $6.7 billion.