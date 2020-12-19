https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/We-can-stop-COVID-19-Moderna-vaccine-success-gives-world-more-hope-Reuters-11-16-20.jpeg 721 1100 Andrew Humphreys https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Andrew Humphreys2020-12-19 22:30:502020-12-20 21:44:19Moderna says CDC panel recommends its Covid-19 vaccine for adults
Moderna says CDC panel recommends its COVID-19 vaccine for adults
(Reuters) – Moderna Inc said on Saturday the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted to recommend the use of the company’s COVID-19 vaccine on people 18 years of age and older.
The panel voted 11-0 in favor of the vaccine, the company said in a press release.
Reuters source:
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-moderna-vaccine/moderna-says-cdc-panel-recommends-its-covid-19-vaccine-for-adults-idUSKBN28U03D