Moderna says next-generation COVID vaccine efficacy non-inferior to current shot

Moderna

Moderna says next-generation COVID vaccine efficacy non-inferior to current shot

June 13 (Reuters) – Moderna (MRNA.O) said on Thursday its next-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate showed it was not inferior in efficacy compared to its approved shot in a late-stage study.
 
The experimental vaccine, which met the main trial goal, was being tested in more than 11,000 people aged 12 years and older. The shot showed superior efficacy in adults than the current vaccine sold under the brand Spikevax.
 
Moderna had designed the next-generation vaccine to offer a longer shelf life and the ability to store and ship in refrigerators instead of freezers, potentially alleviating a major hurdle for its distribution, especially in developing countries.
 

The new findings build on data released in March, which showed the vaccine had elicited a stronger immune response against both the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 variant and original strains of the coronavirus compared with Spikevax.

 
/by
You might also like
ShionogiJapan’s Shionogi says COVID treatment did not meet endpoint in late-stage trial
GSK logoFirst RSV vaccines inch closer to the finish line
Pfizer partners with Clear Creek Bio to develop oral COVID-19 drug
Maria FontanazzaContinuing to be an advocate for industry
FDA, HHS sued by doctors over controversial drug ivermectin
CanSino BiologicsChina’s CanSino confident its mRNA COVID vaccine as good as Moderna, Pfizer shots
FDAFDA Authorizes Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech Bivalent COVID-19 Vaccines for Use as a Booster Dose
Medical staff, COVID clinicReuters‘Living with COVID’: Where the pandemic could go next
Alchem accused of pharma price fixing by EU watchdogDamaged liverCoherus, Junshi’s PD-1 blocker Loqtorzi aces Phase III liver cancer trial