Moderna says next-generation COVID vaccine efficacy non-inferior to current shot

June 13 (Reuters) – Moderna (MRNA.O) said on Thursday its next-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate showed it was not inferior in efficacy compared to its approved shot in a late-stage study.

The experimental vaccine, which met the main trial goal, was being tested in more than 11,000 people aged 12 years and older. The shot showed superior efficacy in adults than the current vaccine sold under the brand Spikevax.

Moderna had designed the next-generation vaccine to offer a longer shelf life and the ability to store and ship in refrigerators instead of freezers , potentially alleviating a major hurdle for its distribution, especially in developing countries.