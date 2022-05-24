Moderna testing potential monkeypox vaccines

Moderna testing potential monkeypox vaccines

May 24, 2022, 8:47 AM EDT

(Reuters) – Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) is testing potential vaccines against monkeypox in pre-clinical trials as the disease spreads in the United States and Europe.

Test tubes are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken, May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

The World Health Organization said on Tuesday there have been 131 confirmed monkeypox cases and 106 further suspected cases since the first was reported on May 7 outside the countries where it usually spreads. read more

Moderna did not immediately respond to a request for more details on the monkeypox vaccines.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the government was in the process of releasing doses of a smallpox vaccine Jynneos, made by Bavarian Nordic A/S (BAVA.CO), for use in monkeypox cases. read more

Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

 

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/moderna-testing-potential-monkeypox-vaccines-2022-05-24

 

/by
You might also like
U.S. FDA sets June meeting dates for Moderna, Pfizer small children COVID-19 vaccines
Potential third U.S. case of monkeypox detected, but officials not sounding alarm
U.S. births rise for the first time in seven years in 2021
North Korea reports over 200,000 fever cases for fifth day amid COVID wave
Reuters U.S. CDC recommends re-isolation if COVID recurs after taking Pfizer's pill
WHO says monkeypox outbreak 'containable', confirms 131 cases outside Africa
Reuters WHO says no evidence monkeypox virus has mutated
White House sees decision on Moderna COVID shot for kids under 5 in next few weeks