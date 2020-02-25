Moderna’s Coronavirus Vaccine Ready for Clinical Trials

As the number of cases and deaths continues to increase in China and around the world, Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Modernashipped its first batchof mRNA-1273, a vaccine against the virus, for a planned Phase I clinical trial in the U.S.

The experimental vaccine has been sent to the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for the study. mRNA-1273 is a mRNA vaccine that encodes for a prefusion stabilized form of the Spike (S) protein. It was chosen by Moderna researchers in collaboration with scientists at the NIAID Vaccine Research Center (VRC). Funding for the manufacture of the batch came from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).

The S protein complex is part of the virus necessary for membrane fusion and host cell infection. This particular protein complex has also been the target of vaccines against the coronaviruses that cause SARS and MERS.

“I want to thank the entire Moderna team for their extraordinary effort in responding to this global health emergency with record speed,” said Juan Andres, Moderna’s chief technical operations and quality officer. “The collaboration across Moderna, with NIAID, and with CEPI has allowed us to deliver a clinical batch in 42 days from sequence identification. This would not have been possible without our Norwood manufacturing site, which uses leading-edge technology to enable flexible operations and ensure high quality standards are met for clinical-grade material.”

The Norwood facility manufactures the company’s mRNA development candidates, both vaccines and therapeutics. It has manufactured and released more than 100 batches from this site for human clinical trials. mRNA-1273 is a component of the company’s core prophylactic vaccines modality, which to date has had six positive Phase I clinical readouts across six different vaccines over the last four years.