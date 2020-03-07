Moon Rabbit Expands New York Presence to Serve Growing Client Roster

Advertising and marketing agency serving consumer and healthcare brands around the globe

NEW YORK — March 7, 2020 — Moon Rabbit, an independent advertising and marketing agency focused on the consumer and healthcare sectors, today announced the expansion of its U.S. headquarters here. Twenty-five new team members have joined the agency to serve its growing client base, and the firm has moved into an expanded space in SoHo.

Since its inception, Moon Rabbit has assembled a team of over 50 professionals with a range of work, audience, channel and life experiences – offering clients a single, nimble agency that can connect with an ever-evolving and diverse audience. The agency is led by industry veterans and an accomplished group of senior leaders, including managing partners Michael Banner, former director with McCann Health Singapore and Concentric, and co-founder of Elixir Advertising; John Tenaglia, co-founder of agency NSight Driven Communications; and James Tinker, also previously a director with McCann Health Singapore and co-founder of Elixir Advertising.

Noted Tenaglia, “We always believed that if we built a team that mixes consumer and healthcare experts that we’d be able to bring novel solutions to clients’ marketing challenges. It seems to be working, since we’re working with a growing list of brands to tell their stories in a thoughtful and compelling way.”

In February 2019, NSight Driven Communications and Elixir Advertising merged, collectively establishing Moon Rabbit. Inspired by the ancient myth of the rabbit on the moon who blends ingredients into powerful elixirs, the agency is leveraging its diverse group of talent and experiences while breaking boundaries to deliver a higher level of creativity, perspective and technology-driven offerings.

An independent advertising and marketing agency that blends consumer and healthcare talent, Moon Rabbit creates powerful brand campaigns and finds new ways for clients to integrate in a multichannel, multicultural world. Established following a merger in 2019, the agency has offices in New York, California and Singapore.

