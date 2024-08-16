More imported cases of new mpox strain in Europe expected, public health agency says

Aug 16 (Reuters) – More imported cases of a new mpox strain will appear in Europe in the coming weeks but the risk of sustained transmission remains low, the head of Europe’s disease prevention agency said on Friday.

The agency raised its risk assessment for sporadic cases of mpox clade I in Europe to moderate on Friday. The risk was high for travellers to affected areas in Africa in close contact with people there, and moderate for their contacts.

“There will be more cases in the coming weeks. That’s the expectation… But regarding the risk [for the] general European population, we have to say that our assessment is that the risk is very low at the moment,” European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control director Pamela Rendi-Wagner said in an interview. She called for European countries to step up preparedness and raise awareness to prevent further spread.