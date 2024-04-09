https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/Reutersvegetables4-9-2024.jpg 1281 1920 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-04-09 11:30:172024-04-09 11:30:17More produce, less dairy for low-income families under U.S. nutrition program changes
More produce, less dairy for low-income families under U.S. nutrition program changes
April 9 (Reuters) – Nearly 7 million low-income women and children will be able to purchase more fruits and vegetables but less dairy after the U.S. Department of Agriculture finalized changes to a key federal nutrition program on Tuesday.
The updates to the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC), the first since 2014, were made to better align the program’s food packages with the best dietary science, USDA said.
“These participant-centered changes will strengthen WIC by ensuring the foods participants receive reflect the latest nutrition science to support healthy eating and the brightest futures,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a statement.
WIC participants receive benefits to purchase certain food items depending on age and dietary needs. The USDA proposed changes to the program in November 2022 and received over 17,000 comments, the agency said.