More produce, less dairy for low-income families under U.S. nutrition program changes

By Leah Douglas

April 9 (Reuters) – Nearly 7 million low-income women and children will be able to purchase more fruits and vegetables but less dairy after the U.S. Department of Agriculture finalized changes to a key federal nutrition program on Tuesday.

The updates to the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC), the first since 2014, were made to better align the program’s food packages with the best dietary science, USDA said.