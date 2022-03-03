More than 90% of U.S. population in areas where masks not needed – CDC

The masking guidelines announced last week shifted from a focus on the rate of COVID-19 transmission to local hospitalizations, hospital capacity and infection rates.

Under the prior guidelines, 95% of U.S. counties were considered to be experiencing high transmission, leaving just 5% of U.S. counties under the agency’s recommendation for abandoning indoor mask requirements.

A growing number of federal agencies have told government employees this week they can stop wearing masks indoors in federal buildings in the Washington, D.C. area and other low or medium COVID areas, including the State Department, Pentagon, Transportation Department, Federal Aviation Administration and Justice Department.

The White House directed agencies to revise federal employee masking and testing rules no later than Friday, according to a memo on Monday first reported by Reuters. The guidance covers about 3.5 million employees at federal agencies.

In counties with low community COVID levels, federal agencies also do not need to regularly screen unvaccinated employees for COVID-19, the guidance said.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler and Bill Berkrot

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.