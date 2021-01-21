MOSAIC GROUP WELCOMES JILL LESIAK AS EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR

New York, January 21, 2021 – FCB Health Network president & CEO Dana Maiman today announced Jill Lesiak has joined Mosaic Group – the Network’s full-service payer and market access healthcare agency – as executive creative director. Lesiak will report to FCB Health New York chief creative officer Kathleen Nanda and oversee creative strategy across all clients and brands, helping Mosaic Group’s clients achieve their access and reimbursement goals.

With more than 20 years of experience in the market access space, Lesiak has spent the majority of her career supporting patient access. She also has healthcare marketing experience outside of the agency world, after holding previous positions with Express Scripts (formerly Merck-Medco) and Prudential Healthcare. Most recently, Lesiak served as agency co-lead and creative director for Ogilvy Health’s market access group.

With patient access to lifesaving treatments perhaps more top-of-mind than ever before, FCB Health Network continues to prioritize best-in-class talent to serve its clients and their patients.

“We needed someone with deep payer experience, but also a brilliant strategic mind and tremendous creative talent,” Maiman said. “Jill is the perfect fit, as we know she will meet and exceed the same high creative standards we set for the rest of the FCB Health Network.”

Working on the healthcare and pharmacy benefit managers sides infused Lesiak with the need to help ensure that patients gain access to the therapies they most need, and this passion carried on into her agency career. Lesiak replaces Denise Lenci, who, after six years with FCB Health Network, is retiring and will move into a consultancy role in which she’ll continue to share her payer and market access expertise with the agency and its clients. Lesiak’s and Lenci’s approaches to market access are founded on similar standards of excellence, forged from multiple years of working together in the industry.

“I’m extremely excited to lead the creative team at Mosaic, and I plan to continue Denise’s legacy of bringing innovative communications to market access,” Lesiak said. “Market access is core to the success of our clients’ brands, and we are at the forefront of merging creativity and strategy in this space so that we can continue to ensure patient access to life-changing therapies.”

# # #

About FCB Health Network

FCB Health Network is one of the world’s most awarded communications networks, focused on creating game-changing marketing solutions for consumers, patients and healthcare professionals. With specialized units covering a wide range of wellness practices, FCB Health Network employs more than 2,700 people across an extensive global network, delivering multichannel capabilities that include DTC and HCP communications, professional education, branding, scientific services, strategic planning and media services. Its integrated agency offering includes AREA 23, AREA 23 ON HUDSON, BX – Brand Experience Design Group, FCB Health Amsterdam, FCB Health Brasil, FCB Health Canada, FCB Health Energy Milan, FCB Health Frankfurt, FCB Health Hampshire, FCB Health LL Conseil Paris, FCB Health London, FCB Health Madrid, FCB Health New York, FCB Health Reaktör Istanbul, FCB Health Zurich, FCBCURE, Mosaic Group, Neon, ProHealth, Solve(d), Studio Rx, Trio and YuzuYello. Cannes Lions, the world’s preeminent annual creative awards festival, named the Network’s AREA 23 unit “Healthcare Agency of the Year” in 2017, and named FCB Health Network “Healthcare Network of the Year” in 2018. Medical Marketing & Media named an FCB Health Network company “Agency of the Year” in 2007, 2010, 2015 and 2017. In 2019, Med Ad News and the Clio Health Awards named FCB Health Network “Network of the Year.” In nine of the past 10 years, an FCB Health Network company has received the “Most Creative Agency” honor at Med Ad News’ Manny Awards, while “Agency of the Year” was awarded in 2006, 2009, 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2020.