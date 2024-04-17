Most of Lilly’s Mounjaro and Zepbound doses in limited supply, FDA says

April 17 (Reuters) – Most doses of Eli Lilly’s (LLY.N) diabetes drug Mounjaro and weight-loss drug Zepbound would be in limited supply through the second quarter of this year due to increased demand, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s website showed on Wednesday.

Both drugs had limited availability for the 5 milligram (mg), 7.5 mg, 10 mg, 12.5 mg and 15 mg doses, the website noted. The 2.5 milligram doses for the treatments were listed as available.

Previously, some doses of both the drugs were expected to be available in limited quantities through April . Doses of Mounjaro have been available in limited amounts since February

The 1.5 mg and 4.5 mg doses of Trulicity, another diabetes drug by Lilly, will also be available in limited amounts through April due to increased demand, according to the FDA’s website.

Increasing demand for a type of highly effective diabetes and weight-loss treatment known as GLP-1 agonists has led to supply constraints for drugmakers such as Lilly and Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO).