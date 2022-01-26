Most U.S. local governments opt to join $26 billion opioid settlement

(Reuters) – U.S. cities and counties have embraced a proposed settlement worth up to $26 billion resolving lawsuits alleging three large drug distributors and drugmaker Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) fueled the U.S. opioid epidemic, lawyers behind the deal said on Wednesday, increasing the odds that it will move forward.

About 90% of local governments nationwide that were eligible to participate in the settlement with McKesson Corp (MCK.N), AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC.N), Cardinal Health Inc (CAH.N) and J&J had opted to do so by a Wednesday deadline, said Peter Mougey, a plaintiffs’ lawyer involved in the negotiations.

Those municipalities and counties are located in 45 states and several territories that had earlier agreed to settle with the three largest U.S. drug distributors after the proposed settlement was announced in July.

Forty-four states will settle with J&J. New Hampshire settled with the distributors but is still suing J&J for billions of dollars. It is one of five states that declined to settle with all or some of the companies.

“To get 6,000 cities and counties to agree on anything at the 90% level in 90 days is unprecedented,” Mougey said. “It demonstrates the strength and power of this settlement.”

In California, over 400 cities and counties, or 97%, joined, putting the most populous state a step closer to receiving more than $2 billion from the settlement and “closing this dark chapter,” California Attorney General Rob Bonta said.