Multiple Sclerosis Update: Biogen, Sanofi, Active, Adamas and Novartis

Biogen successfully fended off a patent challenge from generic company Mylan over its multiple sclerosis (MS) drug Tecfidera. Mylan had filed an inter partes review hoping to overturn the last of Biogen’s Tecfidera patent, but the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruled in Biogen’s favor. The patent won’t expire until 2028. The drug brought in $4.43 billion in 2019.

There has been a fair amount of activity in clinical trials in the MS market recently. MS is an immune-mediated disorder of the central nervous system. The immune system causes inflammation that damages myelin, the substance that surrounds and insulates nerve fibers. This results in scarring, or sclerosis, of multiple areas of the nerves, preventing them from functioning properly.

Today, Paris-based Sanofi announced that its investigational Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor, SAR442168, hit its primary endpoint in a Phase IIb clinical trial in MS. The trial showed a dose-response association in decreasing new active gadolinium (Gd)-enhancing T1-hyperintense brain lesions after 12 weeks of treatments. The company indicates there will be four Phase III trials investigating the drug on MS relapse rates, disability progression, and underlying CNS damage. The trials for relapsing and progressive types of MS are expected to launch in the middle of this year.

“The vast majority of people living with multiple sclerosis still endure disability during the course of their disease,” said John Reed, Sanofi’s Global Head of Research and Development. “We believe our BTK inhibitor has the potential to transform how MS is treated.”