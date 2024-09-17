Musk’s Neuralink gets FDA’s breakthrough device tag for ‘Blindsight’ implant

FDA

Musk’s Neuralink gets FDA’s breakthrough device tag for ‘Blindsight’ implant

Sept 17 (Reuters) – Elon Musk’s brain-chip startup Neuralink said on Tuesday its experimental implant aimed at restoring vision received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s “breakthrough device” designation.
 
The FDA’s breakthrough tag is given to certain medical devices that provide treatment or diagnosis of life-threatening conditions. It is aimed at speeding up development and review of devices currently under development.
 
The experimental device, known as Blindsight, “will enable even those who have lost both eyes and their optic nerve to see,” Musk said in a post on X.
 

Neuralink did not immediately respond to a request seeking details about when it expects the Blindsight device to move into human trials. The FDA also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
 
Founded in 2016 by Musk and a group of engineers, Neuralink is building a brain chip interface that can be implanted within the skull, which it says could eventually help disabled patients to move and communicate again, and also restore vision.
 
Neuralink’s device has a chip that processes and transmits neural signals that could be transmitted to devices like a computer or a phone.
 
Read the full article on Reuters. 

/by
You might also like
SanofiSanofi seeks to launch blood disorder drug this year, CNBC reports
FDA5 FDA decisions to watch in Q1
FDAUS FDA approves Merck’s drug for kidney cancer
FDAOlympus says fixing issues raised by U.S. FDA about facilities in Japan
FDAFDA rejects Amneal’s extended-release Parkinson’s drug
FDAFDA approves first gene therapy for high-risk, non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer
BioMarinHugel challenges Botox with FDA approval for neurotoxin injection for frown lines
BioMarinFDA approves BioMarin’s BRINEURA for children under 3 years with CLN2 disease
US Senator Sanders says generic drugmakers could sell Ozempic for less than...Ozempic, Novo NordiskOrganonOrganon to acquire Dermavant