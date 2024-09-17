Musk’s Neuralink gets FDA’s breakthrough device tag for ‘Blindsight’ implant

Sept 17 (Reuters) – Elon Musk’s brain-chip startup Neuralink said on Tuesday its experimental implant aimed at restoring vision received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s “breakthrough device” designation.

The FDA’s breakthrough tag is given to certain medical devices that provide treatment or diagnosis of life-threatening conditions. It is aimed at speeding up development and review of devices currently under development.

The experimental device, known as Blindsight, “will enable even those who have lost both eyes and their optic nerve to see,” Musk said in a post on X.