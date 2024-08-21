Musk’s Neuralink says second trial implant went well, no thread retraction issue

Aug 21 (Reuters) – Elon Musk’s brain technology startup Neuralink said its implant, designed to allow paralyzed patients to use digital devices by thinking alone, is working well in a second trial patient.
 
The company said the patient, identified as Alex, did not face issues of “thread retraction”, unlike Noland Arbaugh, Neuralink’s first patient who received the implant in January.
 
The tiny wires of the implant retracted post surgery for Arbaugh, resulting in a sharp reduction in the electrodes that could measure brain signals. The threads have stabilized for Arbaugh, Neuralink said.
 
 
 
