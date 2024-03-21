Musk’s Neuralink shows first brain-chip patient playing online chess

Neuralink

Musk’s Neuralink shows first brain-chip patient playing online chess

March 20 (Reuters) – Elon Musk’s brain-chip startup Neuralink livestreamed on Wednesday its first patient implanted with a chip using his mind to play online chess.
 
Noland Arbaugh, the 29-year-old patient who was paralyzed below the shoulder after a diving accident, played chess on his laptop and moved the cursor using the Neuralink device. The implant seeks to enable people to control a computer cursor or keyboard using only their thoughts.
 

Arbaugh had received an implant from the company in January and could control a computer mouse using his thoughts, Musk said last month.
 
“The surgery was super easy,” Arbaugh said in the video streamed on Musk’s social media platform X, referring to the implant procedure. “I literally was released from the hospital a day later. I have no cognitive impairments.
 
“I had basically given up playing that game,” Arbaugh said, referring to the game Civilization VI, “you all (Neuralink) gave me the ability to do that again and played for 8 hours straight.”
 
 

Read the full article on Reuters

/by
You might also like
NeuralinkRegulator says found no animal welfare breaches at Musk firm beyond 2019 incident
NeuralinkAt Musk’s brain-chip startup, animal-testing panel is rife with potential conflicts
NeuralinkNeuralink, other brain-chip makers face long road to FDA approval
NeuralinkElon Musk’s Neuralink implants brain chip in first human
NeuralinkMusk’s Neuralink to start human trial of brain implant for paralysis patients
Elon Musk, NeuralinkElon Musk expects Neuralink’s brain chip to begin human trials in 6 months
NeuralinkFDA finds problems at animal lab run by Musk’s brain implant company
NeuralinkUS lawmakers ask SEC to scrutinize Musk comments on Neuralink
German health ministry says Ozempic exports not a concernClaire Gillis, VML Health and Lars Bauerle, Definitive HealthcareVML and Definitive Healthcare announce partnership to transform key opinion...
PharmaLive