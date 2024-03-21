https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/Neuralink.jpg 537 763 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-03-21 06:37:172024-03-21 08:48:42Musk’s Neuralink shows first brain-chip patient playing online chess
Musk’s Neuralink shows first brain-chip patient playing online chess
Musk’s Neuralink shows first brain-chip patient playing online chess
March 20 (Reuters) – Elon Musk’s brain-chip startup Neuralink livestreamed on Wednesday its first patient implanted with a chip using his mind to play online chess.
Noland Arbaugh, the 29-year-old patient who was paralyzed below the shoulder after a diving accident, played chess on his laptop and moved the cursor using the Neuralink device. The implant seeks to enable people to control a computer cursor or keyboard using only their thoughts.